Chabad of S. Barbara Announces ‘3-D Chanukah’ Menorah Lighting

Faith

Join Chabad of S. Barbara for the 36th annual Chanukah in the Mall celebration from 5 - 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in the Macy’s courtyard at La Cumbre Plaza, located at 121 South Hope Avenue.

Admission is free for this family event and the entire community is invited. Civic leaders and dignitaries will light the menorah in front of an expected audience of 500 people.

Each year, Chabad surprises Santa Barbara with a new twist to the festivities. For 2015, the theme is “3-D Chanukah.”

Participants will watch a 3-D printer finish printing a custom designed menorah by local students and engineers. There will be 3-D art projects for children as well as live music and traditional hot potato latkes and donuts for all.

The featured entertainer will be renowned West Coast juggler and stuntman, Brent Fiasco, who will give an mind-blowing 30-minute show.

This dizzying one-man act mixes fire juggling, flesh defying stunts and grown-up slapstick delivered in an inimitable comedic style.

“The 3-D printed menorah is not just a gimmick,” explains Rabbi Zalmy Kudan, Chabad's youth director. “Chanukah celebrates a small band of Jews who made it happen for the entire nation. When we see a small printer actualize an instrument of light, we remember that we can all make real differences in the lives of others.”

For more information about this unique event or the history of Chanukah, please visit www.sbchabad.org or contact Rabbi Zalmy Kudan at 805.275.4083.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Chabad of S. Barbara.