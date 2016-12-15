Chabad’s Chanukah in the Mall Goes Hawaiian This Year

Chabad of S. Barbara invites the community to attend the 37th annual Chanukah in the Mall celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in Macy’s court at La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara. Civic leaders and dignitaries will light the menorah in front of an expected audience of 500 people.

Each year, Chabad announces a twist to the festivities. The 2016 theme is a “Hawaiian Chanukah.” Guests are welcome to join the celebration, which will include the lighting of a giant Hawaiian tiki-torch menorah, live music, and the serving of traditional hot potato latkes and holiday doughnuts.

In line with the Hawaiian theme, this year’s featured event will be a giant unity drum circle involving all guests, led by the One World Rhythm drum company.

“Chanukah is about unity,” said Rabbi Zalmy, Chabad's youth director. “The Menorah has many branches, but they all join together at one base and shine light. Each member of our community beats their own drum, but together we create an awesome rhythm of unity.”

Admission is free for this family event and the entire community is invited.

For more information about Chanukah in the Mall or the history of Chanukah, visit www.sbchabad.org or contact Rabbi Zalmy Kudan at 275-4083.



— Daniella Alkobi for Chabad of S. Barbara.