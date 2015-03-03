Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:17 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Chabad of S. Barbara Invites Community to ‘Purim at the Sea’ Celebration

Dressing up in a costume is customary for Purim, the most joyous holiday of the Jewish calendar. (Chabad of S. Barbara photo)
By Daniella Alkobi for Chabad of S. Barbara | March 3, 2015 | 3:34 p.m.

In anticipation of the upcoming Jewish festival of Purim (celebrated this year March 4-5), Chabad of S. Barbara will host its fourth annual Purim celebration “Purim at the Sea” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 in the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

"Purim celebrates G-d's hidden hand always directing the show," said Rabbi Zalmy Kudan, Chabad of S. Barbara's youth director. "Even though we don't always see it, we must uncover the hidden good in everything."

This year’s festive Purim party will include a catered Israeli dinner, with schwarma, falafel and traditional "Haman Taschen" — three-cornered cookies of various flavors — as part of the menu. The event will also feature a juggling show by the gravity-defying Jason Jiang, as seen on the Late Show with David Letterman, live music, face painting and crafts.

Purim, the most joyous holiday of the Jewish calendar, commemorates the victory of the Jews over the wicked Haman, nearly 2,400 years ago. On this day, through the intervention of the heroine Queen Esther, the Jews were spared total annihilation.

The happiness of the day is expressed by sending gifts of food to friends, giving charity to the poor, and most of all, by a grand, celebratory feast. In addition, a special scroll, known as the "Megillah," is read, which recounts the entire story of Purim. Dressing up in a costume is customary, and all children in costume at the event will receive a prize.

The festive Purim dinner will begin at 5 p.m. with the Megillah being read at 5:30 p.m. Chabad of S. Barbara welcomes all in the community to join regardless of affiliation or background.

Admission is $12 for adults and $54 for families. Space is limited and attendees are asked to RSVP online by clicking here, by email at [email protected] or by calling 805.275.4083.

For more information on Chabad’s Purim festivities or on the holiday of Purim and its observances, contact Chabad of S. Barbara at 805.275.4083 or click here.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Chabad of S. Barbara.

