Chabad of S. Barbara to Commemorate First Yahrtzeit of Beloved Rabbi Yosef Loschak

Chabad of S. Barbara invites the community for an evening of music and inspiration to commemorate the first yahrtzeit (in memoriam anniversary) of Rabbi Yosef Loschak, a pioneer on the West Coast and father of 12, at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Rabbi Loschak passed away on July 1, 2014, at age 62.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, he was the only son of Holocaust survivors, a fact that very much colored his life. Grateful to eventually have such a large family of his own, he was extremely dedicated to his wife and 12 children and cherished his many grandchildren.

As emissaries of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Loschak and his wife, Devorah, founded Chabad of S. Barbara, which caters to local families and students at the nearby UCSB. Eleven years, ago, their oldest son — Rabbi Mendel Loschak and his wife, Rochel — started a campus Chabad there.

“My parents always had an open home and would have students at our home all the time, so we grew accustomed to them and the funny hours they keep,” recalls Rabbi Hersh Loschak, the sixth of their 12 children, who now directs a Chabad on Campus center in Glassboro, N.J.

They were well-known for the mitzvah of hachnasas orchim — the welcoming of guests — with a full table and full bedrooms; never did they say no to a visitor.

The rabbi served his local community in myriad ways, patiently sowing the seeds of Jewish life that would eventually sprout into a shul, mikvah, day school, Hebrew school, Torah study and adult education classes, Camp Gan Israel and more. He was assisted by his son-in-law, Rabbi Zalman Kudan, and his wife, Shterna, who joined Chabad of S. Barbara nine years ago.

Rabbi Loschak also directed a chaplaincy program for Jewish inmates in California, offering counseling, direction and encouragement. In the past few years, he headed Chabad prison chaplaincy all over the state of California.

Beyond S. Barbara, he directed Chabad activities in outlying communities, such as S. Luis Obispo and others. He also sat on the editorial board of the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute.

The rabbi was a pioneering force on the Web. He taught Torah and shared advice on the website AskMoses.com, where Jewish scholars respond to queries via live chat. Over the years, he touched thousands of anonymous lives online with his counsel. In addition to answering questions, the rabbi oversaw the team of scholars and rabbis, and helped guide them as well.

With his signature warmth, joie de vivre and love of Judaism, he inspired individuals and families too numerous to count to increase their dedication to Jewish observance and their appreciation for Jewish identity.

A lifelong student with a passion for Torah study, he also completed his shimmush—his practical internship for an advanced rabbinic degree. He was also known as a great lover of sefarim, of sacred books, and covered every space of wall he could find with bookshelves brimming over with their contents.

In addition to his wife, Rabbi Loschak is survived by his children: Mendel (S. Barbara), Shterna Kudan (S. Barbara), Ella Potash (Redwood City, C.A.) Nechama Dena Dinerman (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Ahrele Loschak (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Hersh Loschak (Glassboro, N.J.), Mushky Rabin (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Yochi Lipinski (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Estee Steinmetz (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Avi Loschak, Miri Loschak and Chaim Loschak.

The commemoration on Sunday will include music by the acclaimed Chassidic duo Menachem & Shmuel Allouche. To RSVP, click here or call 805.683.1544 for more information.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing Chabad of S. Barbara.