Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Chabot Rides Huge First Half in Victory Over SBCC

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | December 16, 2016 | 9:31 p.m.

Chabot erupted for 37 points in the first quarter and 61 in the first half on Thursday in a 97-74 women’s basketball win over SBCC at the Don Warkentin Memorial Tournament, hosted by West Hills-Lemoore.

The Gladiators (8-4) won their sixth in a row. They closed out the first quarter on a 16-2 run to lead 37-21. They hit 8-of-19 from 3-point range in the opening half and led 61-37.

Destinee King recorded her third straight double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Stella Dulay added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Vaqueros (7-6). Jada Clark had 12 points and 13 boards as Santa Barbara grabbed a season-high 66 rebounds and won the board battle 66-47.

Five Vaqueros had nine or more rebounds. Morgan Giove had eight points and nine boards and Jocelin Petatan contributed six points, nine rebounds and four assists. Diamond Alexander had five points and nine rebounds.

The Vaqueros got within two (21-19) on a bucket by Alexander with 2:10 to play in the first quarter. The Gladiators went on a 16-0 run to take a 37-19 lead.

Chabot outshot the Vaqueros 41 to 36 percent and hit 10-38 from downtown compared the SBCC’s 3-14. The Gladiators forced 32 turnovers and only had 12 of their own.

Santa Barbara will take on Hartnell or West Hills-Lemoore game on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the consolation semifinals.

