Chad Arneson Named Girls Volleyball Coach at Santa Barbara

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High kept the varsity girls volleyball coaching job in the family as the school named Chad Arneson to the position on Wednesday.

Arneson, a Santa Barbara alum, has coached the highly successful boys volleyball team for the last 12 years, guiding the Dons to 11 league titles and three CIF Finals appearances. He was named the California State Coach of the Year in 2012.

He has experience working with the girls program as a coach of lower level teams and as an assistant to varsity coach John Gannon, who stepped down from the position after 11 years.

"Chad has a tremendous amount of high school coaching experience and managing high level volleyball tournaments," Santa Barbara athletic director Joe Chenoweth said.

One of the responsibilities in coaching the SBHS girls program is running the Tournament of Champions, one of premiere tournaments in the country.

Chenoweth said Arneson will take on the dual role of overseeing both the girls and boys volleyball programs.

