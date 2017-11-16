Chad Arneson Resigns as Girls Volleyball Coach at Santa Barbara High

Girls Volleyball

He will remain as head coach of the boys volleyball team

Chad Arneson is stepping down as coach of the girls volleyball team at Santa Barbara High after one season.

"Unfortunately, as you know it’s very difficult to be in two places at the same time and give the girls and boys volleyball programs my full attention," he said.

Arneson will remain as the school's boys volleyball coach and will continue working with special needs students on campus. He plans to pursue a teaching credential in physical education.

"I want to thank Joe Chenoweth and Dr. (John) Becchio for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach for the girls volleyball program at Santa Barbara High," Arneson said of the Santa Barbara athletic director and principal.

Arneson took over the girls varsity job from John Gannon, who stepped down after 11 seasons at the helm following the 2016 season. He served as Gannon's assistant and coached lower level teams.

The Dons struggled during the season, winning only one Channel League match.

