Chad Visser Continues Hot Play for San Marcos

Golf

Chad Visser shot a 1-over par 72 at Rancho San Marcos to lead the San Marcos golf team to a 390-472 victory over Santa Ynez in a non-league match on Wednesday.

Visser led four Royals in the 70s. Sam Metzger shot a 77 and Bryce Quezada and Bennett Reichard both fired 78s.

"It was difficult to adjust to the fast greens at Rancho San Marcos after playing yesterday on slow, bumpy greens at Buenaventura, but we were still able to play pretty well as we tune up for the Champions Invite next week," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.

San Marcos moves to 8-2 on the season.

Medalist: Chad Visser (SM) 72

San Marcos scores

Sam Metzger 77

Bryce Quezada 78

Bennett Reichard 78

Andrew Rice 85

Santa Ynez

Tanner Shean 79

PJ Callahan 90

Parker Grand 98

Nate Luna 102

Alex Sorenson 103

