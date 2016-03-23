Chad Visser Continues Hot Play for San Marcos

Chad Visser shot a 1-over par 72 at Rancho San Marcos to lead the San Marcos golf team to a 390-472 victory over Santa Ynez in a non-league match on Wednesday.
Visser led four Royals in the 70s. Sam Metzger shot a 77 and Bryce Quezada and Bennett Reichard both fired 78s.
"It was difficult to adjust to the fast greens at Rancho San Marcos after playing yesterday on slow, bumpy greens at Buenaventura, but we were still able to play pretty well as we tune up for the Champions Invite next week," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.
San Marcos moves to 8-2 on the season.
Medalist: Chad Visser (SM) 72
San Marcos scores
Sam Metzger 77
Bryce Quezada 78
Bennett Reichard 78
Andrew Rice 85
Santa Ynez
Tanner Shean 79
PJ Callahan 90
Parker Grand 98
Nate Luna 102
Alex Sorenson 103
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.