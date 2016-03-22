Chad Visser Fires a 68, Sam Metzger a 69 to Lead San Marcos

Golf

Two San Marcos golfers shot under par, and the Royals scored their lowest round of the season in beating Buena, 360-383 in a Channel League match at par-70 Buenaventura Golf Course on Tuesday.

Chad Visser was the medalist with a 2-under 68 and Sam Metzger was one stroke back at 69. Visser became the third different medalist for the Royals in the past three matches.

"The boys are embracing the team aspect because anyone can lead us at any time," said coach Aaron Solis.

San Marcos (3-0 in Channel League) will next play at the Champions Invitational at Terra Lago GC in Indio. The prestigious event features 45 of the best teams from California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, Kansas, Texas, and British Columbia in a college style tournament, playing 36 holes on Friday, April 1 and 18 holes on Saturday, April 2.



Medalist: Chad Visser (SM) - 68

San Marcos scores

Sam Metzger 69

Bennett Reichard 73

Bryce Quezada 74

Chris Wong 76



Buena scores

James Rodriguez 72

Mason Teron 72

Justin Perich 79

Scott Carter 79

Colby Rogers 81

