Chad Visser Leads San Marcos Golfers Past Santa Barbara

Golf

"We played pretty well considering the conditions," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "In February, we made sure to practice in the rain to be ready for days like today. The boys were ready and excited to play in the rain." San Marcos improves to 3-0 in league while Santa Barbara suffers its first loss and is 1-1.

Visser fired a 1-over par 71 to earn medalist honors. Sam Metzger of the Royals was one shot back at 72. Santa Barbara's Isaac Stone had a 74. Bennett Reichard shot 75 and Bryce Quezada 76 for San Marcos, while Preston Gommersall carded a 77 for the Dons.

Chad Visser and the San Marcos golf team handled the wet conditions at Santa Barbara Golf Club and defeated Santa Barbara, 374-394, in a Channel League match on on misty Tuesday.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >