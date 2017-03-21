Chad Visser Leads San Marcos Golfers Past Santa Barbara

Chad Visser and the San Marcos golf team handled the wet conditions at Santa Barbara Golf Club and defeated Santa Barbara, 374-394, in a Channel League match on on misty Tuesday.
Visser fired a 1-over par 71 to earn medalist honors. Sam Metzger of the Royals was one shot back at 72. Santa Barbara's Isaac Stone had a 74. Bennett Reichard shot 75 and Bryce Quezada 76 for San Marcos, while Preston Gommersall carded a 77 for the Dons.
"We played pretty well considering the conditions," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "In February, we made sure to practice in the rain to be ready for days like today. The boys were ready and excited to play in the rain."
San Marcos improves to 3-0 in league while Santa Barbara suffers its first loss and is 1-1.
San Marcos scores:
Chad Visser 71 (medalist)
Sam Metzger 72
Bennett Reichard 75
Bryce Quezada 76
Braden Curtis 80
Blake Bornand 81
Santa Barbara scores
Issac Stone 74
Preston Gommersall 77
Eli Sada 79
Preston Foy 82
Connor Lamar 82
James Ochsner 84