Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 8 , 2019, 2:32 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 

Chairman Kenneth Kahn, Business Committee Re-elected to Chumash Leadership Team

Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn with business committee members Raul Armenta, Maxine Littlejohn, Mike Lopez and Gary Pace.
Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn with business committee members Raul Armenta, Maxine Littlejohn, Mike Lopez and Gary Pace. (Courtesy photo)
By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | March 7, 2019 | 8:50 p.m.

Kenneth Kahn was re-elected to tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians in a recent vote held to appoint the tribe’s governing body.

Also re-elected were all four members of the tribe’s business committee: Raul Armenta, Maxine Littlejohn, Mike Lopez and Gary Pace.

Kahn was elected to the business committee in 2003 and served for seven consecutive terms as secretary/treasurer and vice chairman. He was appointed tribal chairman in a special election in 2016, and is currently serving his second term as chairman.

Under his leadership, the tribe completed its casino expansion project, and Camp 4 was placed into federal trust by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Armenta serves as vice-chairman, having been elected in a special election in 2016. Prior to his appointment to the business committee, he served almost two decades on the Santa Ynez Gaming Commission where he, along with four other members, were responsible for providing regulatory oversight of the Chumash Casino Resort.

Littlejohn was first elected to the business committee in 2000. She became secretary-treasurer in 2003 until she temporarily left the committee to serve on the Gaming Commission from 2005-09.

Littlejohn returned to the business committee in 2015 and has been re-elected as a member every year since. She currently serves as the committee’s secretary-treasurer.

Pace was first elected in 2004 and has been re-elected to the business committee in eight consecutive elections. During his time on the committee, Pace has worked diligently on the tribe's behalf through many important tribal milestones including the purchase of Camp 4, the acquisition of Hotel Corque, Hadsten House, and Root 246, and the launch of Kitá Wines.

After serving for almost a decade as the Gaming Commission chairman, Lopez joined the business committee in 2015. The recent election serves as his third consecutive term on the tribe’s leadership team.

Lopez also serves as a representative for the tribe’s education committee and is currently a board member for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

The tribe’s chairman and business committee members each serve two-year terms and are responsible for establishing policies and overseeing the legal and business affairs of the tribe while providing for the economic well-being of its members.

In 1934, the U.S. Congress passed the Indian Reorganization Act and attached a model constitution and bylaws that are still followed by tribes today.

Self-government is essential for tribal communities to protect their unique cultures and identities. In turn, tribal cultures and traditions provide a foundation upon which tribal communities are governed.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians owns and operates the Chumash Casino Resort, located on the tribe’s reservation on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

The tribe also owns Hotel Corque, Root 246 and Hadsten House in Solvang, two gas stations in Santa Ynez and its own wine label – Kitá Wines. As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 2,000 residents of Santa Barbara County.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction and I maintain relationships for many years."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 