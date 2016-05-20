Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:24 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee Ed Royce Backs Justin Fareed for Congress

By Christiana Purves for Justin Fareed for Congress | May 20, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

Justin Fareed for Congress announced Thursday, May 19, the endorsement of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif. Royce currently serves the people of Orange County, representing Southern California’s 39th Congressional District. 

“Justin Fareed will be an effective representative on day one,” said Royce. “It is imperative that we bring in the next generation of leadership to work on the long-range issues that this and future generations will face. As a third generation rancher, small businessman, athlete and former congressional legislative aide, Justin’s unique background provides him a strong foundation of knowledge and deep understanding of the issues facing the voters of the Central Coast. I look forward to having his leadership in Washington, where it is sorely needed.”

The announcement of Royce’s endorsement follows the recent release of endorsements from retired Navy SEAL Cmrd. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.; retired Marine Corps Mjr. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif.; the three youngest Republican members of Congress Reps. Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin and Carlos Curbelo; and over 50 local leaders from the Central Coast.

“I am honored by Congressman Royce’s endorsement,” Fareed said. “As chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Royce has been at the forefront of some of the most important issues facing our country today. I have deep respect for his service on both the Foreign Affairs and Financial Services committees.”

Justin looks forward to working with Royce on issues facing our nation and is honored to have such a strong voice on foreign policy and national security supporting his candidacy for Congress.

Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed for Congress.

 
