Chaka Khan Cancels Santa Barbara County Fair Concert

Days before the Santa Barbara County Fair, a main stage entertainer has canceled her performance after entering rehabilitation for addiction.

“Representatives for Chaka Khan announced today that ten-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist Chaka Khan has entered an addiction rehabilitation and aftercare program, which will cause her to postpone all dates scheduled for the month of July,” officials said. “Chaka has struggled with a dependence on prescription pain medications and has voluntarily entered the program to get healthy and stay that way.”

She was set to perform at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Thursday, the second day of the five-day event.

“We are very disappointed because we know fans of Ms. Khan were looking forward to her appearance at the fair,” Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said.

Efforts are underway to line up another performer to fill the slot, with county fair representatives expecting to have an announcement early in next week.

“We hope for Ms. Khan’s rapid rehabilitation, and trust that her fans will understand,” Persons said.

Other main stage performances will be country music’s Parmalee, on Wednesday; classic crooner Dwight Yoakam on Friday; and rock ’n’ roll legends Creedence Clearwater Revisited. on Saturday.

Main stage entertainment will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is free with paid admission to the fair.

A full schedule of the 125th annual county fair can be found here.

