Chaka Khan to Heat Up Santa Barbara County Fair Main Stage

Renowned multi-genre vocalist Chaka Khan will perform on the KCOY Main Stage at the Santa Barbara County Fair.
Renowned multi-genre vocalist Chaka Khan will perform on the KCOY Main Stage at the Santa Barbara County Fair. (Chaka Khan photo)
By Shelly Cone for the Santa Maria Fairpark | March 4, 2016 | 1:15 p.m.

An international music icon who has won 10 Grammy Awards and influenced multiple generations of artists over her 40-year-career, Chaka Khan will grace the stage at the Santa Barbara County Fair as part of the Bud Light Concert Series.

Fairgoers will have the chance to see Chaka Khan for the price of an admission ticket at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2016, on the KCOY Main Stage.

Getting her start on the music scene in the 1970s as the 18-year-old lead singer of the multiracial band Rufus, today she is an international music icon with the rare ability to perform in eight music genres including, R&B, jazz, pop, rock, gospel, country, classical and dance music.

Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said fair representatives are excited to present a performer of her caliber.

“Chaka Kahn is just iconic. She has a solid voice; a long, storied career and she’s a favorite with Santa Barbara County audiences. We’re really pleased to have her performing at the fair this year,” Persons said.

In addition to her Grammy Awards, Chaka Khan has racked up 10 No. 1 Billboard magazine charted songs, 8 RIAA certified gold singles and 11 RIAA certified gold and platinum albums.

She’s known for her solo hits, “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel For You,” “This is My Night” and “Through the Fire,” as well as songs like “Tell Me Something Good” and “Ain’t Nobody” that she performed while lead singer of the band Rufus.

She is the recipient of numerous awards for her extraordinary achievements in music and entertainment, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Apollo Legends Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame, a Soul Train Legend Award and a street named after her in Chicago (her hometown): “Chaka Khan Way.”

She has also received numerous awards for various humanitarian efforts. In 1999, she established the Chaka Khan Foundation, which includes a variety of programs and initiatives that assist women and children at risk.

In 2013, the Chaka Khan Foundation combined forces with Community Partners to continue and expand its reach into the community.

Chaka Kahn’s performance at the Santa Barbara County Fair is free with admission.

The fair takes place July 13-17, 2016, at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Regular admission is still only $10.

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com or like the fairpark on Facebook.

Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.

 

