Chalk Art Provides a Canvas of Color in Old Town Orcutt, and a Boost for Arts

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

South Broadway in Old Town Orcutt became a canvas for artists of all ages and abilities Saturday as Disney characters Olaf and Sven shared asphalt with a snake, suns and more.

The Orcutt Chalk Festival, organized by the Orcutt Children’s Art Foundation, attracted multiple artists, including professionals, amateurs and students.

“It’s to help raise awareness of art and to raise funds for the Orcutt Children’s Art Foundation,” said Rick Corbo, a member of the foundation’s board of directors.

The event also included musical performances by students, including the Righetti High School Jazz Band and dance groups.

A purchased passport, dubbed a “PassArt,” provided youths who attended the festival a box of pastel chalk for coloring a square on the asphalt, a chance to participate in crafts, and impetus to track down and read arts-related quotes worn by volunteers.

“It’s not just about visual arts,” Corbo added. “Art is in everything we do.”

Covered in chalk from working on his creation, Lompoc resident John Gayton offered passersby a chance to view a section of his chalk art close through a magnifying loupe.

“Would you like to see the flower?” he asked, providing a pillow for knees, and loupe to peer through.

Laura Ortega, 8, of Orcutt, was one of several youths and adults to take turns observing the small flower tucked into his larger artwork as Gayton delivered an impromptu lesson linking math and art.

“I thought it was pretty cool,” she said. “I though it was really awesome.”

After Gayton was done, Laura’s mom, Audrey Ortega, said, “Thanks for bringing math to the Chalk Art Festival. It makes it less scary for me. ... To have it combined with art makes it palatable.”

Ortega said her son worked on his small square of art on the asphalt, getting inspiration from the images created by the more experienced participants and making improvements to his own throughout the day.

She also said she appreciated having a weekend arts-themed event aimed at families.

Tyler Harding, a student at Allan Hancock College, carefully worked on his depiction of Sven and Olaf from the movie Frozen.

“I do Disney characters every year just because the kids like it better,” he explained.

Proving his point, a young girl walked by, blurting out, “That’s cute.”

Harding is studying animation and has participated in the event for three years.

“I love art” he added. “I like supporting art and the community.”

Recognizing that arts programs were vulnerable to budget cuts, OCAF started in 2002 to keep arts programs — visual and performing — alive in Orcutt Union School District classrooms.

“I think this is fabulous,” OUSD Superintendent Deborah Blow said. “It’s just a great community event to promote the arts.”

It’s something the longtime educator, who started her Orcutt job in the summer, hadn’t seen at other districts.

“It means art at all,” added Kathy Meissner, who said arts programs weren’t available when her son attended local schools.

“What OCAF does for the Orcutt school district cannot be measured,” added the former Orcutt school board member.

The foundation doesn’t just support elementary students but those at all levels in the district, Meissner said.

The organization holds an annual gala and auction — the next one is Feb. 21 — to get some of the funds for the programs. OCAF needs to raise between $30,000 and $40,000 each year in addition to grants used to fund programs for the students.

OCAF also now offers after-school and summer art programs.

“Anything we do now we want it to be about art,” said Hannah Rubalcava, OCAF executive director.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.