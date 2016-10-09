Mini-Chalk Festival in Los Alamos Draws on Autumn Themes

Featured artist Christi Schaeffer will create a 'Wizard of Oz' picture using vineyard, not cornfield, for background

A mini Chalk Festival in Los Alamos — part of the seventh annual Santa Ynez Valley-wide Scarecrow Festival — will feature a dozen or more trained artists hitting the town's sidewalks to create 18-by-24-inch autumn-themed drawings.

Scarecrows and Fall Harvest is the theme of the festival from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22. Chalk festival sponsors are The C Gallery and Casa DuMetz. In the morning and early afternoon, the public can stroll the sidewalks of Los Alamos to view art in the making, then see finished products later in the day.

The featured artist, sponsored by Casa DuMetz Tasting Room, is Christi Schaeffer of Gypsy Studios. Schaeffer, a former student of C Gallery director Connie Rohde, will be executing a larger drawing of the scarecrow from the Wizard of Oz. Instead of cornfields, though, the background will be a vineyard.

Other artists include some of art teacher Callie Martin's students in the art department at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, and artists from classes at The C Gallery.

Scheduled to draw are: Debra Jakubeck; Vicki McCulloch, a professional children's illustrator; LauraSusan Thomas; Katie Klock; Lori Craviotto; and The C Gallery owners Connie Rohde and Lee Stanchfield.

The festival not only enlivens the display of scarecrows in Los Alamos, but serves as a mini-fundraiser for the Santa Ynez High School Art Department for its upcoming spring art trip to San Francisco. The scattered tip jars will be for donations to the art department.

“The legacy of young women making their living in the arts from the art program under Rohde some eight plus years ago is gratifying. It's my pleasure to help them fund-raise,” Rohde said of her former students, with whom she is still collaborating.

In April, former students Lauren Bassett (now getting her masters degree to teach in arts) and Chelsea Ward (owner of Sketchy Notions, an art-making business) were featured artists for the chalk festival on Mexican masterpieces.

For more information about the Scarecrow and Fall Harvest mini-Chalk Festival, e-mail [email protected] or call 344-3807. Visit the gallery online at www.thecgallery.com.

— Connie Rohde for The C Gallery.





Rohde/Stanchfield Drawing