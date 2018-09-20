Chalks Festival Part of Artober in Lompoc

Artists will create works of art before patrons’ eyes while visitors enjoy wine, beer and local foods during Lompoc’s Artober Chalks Festival, Oct. 12-14, at the corner of Cypress Avenue and I Street.

Local artisan vendors will be on hand as well, all to raise money for the Lompoc Theatre Project. The historic 1927 theater is being refurbished as a performing arts and education center in downtown Lompoc.

Other autumn arts events in Lompoc include: The Mural in a weekend event, Oct. 6-7; and The Art Hunt, Oct. 18-20.

For morel information, email [email protected], or call 805-380-6777, 740 North H St., #238, Lompoc, CA 93436 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Lompoc-Chalks-Festival-620096278340338/.

— Mike Sewall for Lompoc Theatre Project.