Challenger Little League Baseball Selling Poinsettias to Fund Uniforms, Scholarships

Challenger Little League Division is seeking your help to "gear up" for the upcoming baseball season, starting Feb. 28.

Its annual poinsettia sale is under way, with 100 percent of proceeds going directly toward uniforms and the player scholarship fund so that no child is turned away — everyone plays!

Little League has teams for all abilities. Children and teens with special needs, boys and girls ages 4 through high school (age 22) with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities, play Challenger baseball in Ventura, Carpinteria, Goleta and Lompoc. New this year is the Challenger Senior Division for those age 19 or older.

Six-inch potted poinsettias may be purchased for $10 each by cash, check (made payable to Challengers, P.O. Box 1243, Goleta, CA 93116) or by credit card with purchases online by clicking here. You may phone in an order to 805.681.9165. We may be out on deliveries, so if you do leave a message, please include your name, phone number, address, how many plants you would like and delivery date request.

Current color selection includes red, white, pink or burgundy, while supplies last.

Free delivery will be provided through Dec. 14 between Carpinteria and Goleta with each order.

Donations in any amount appreciated toward our upcoming spring season! A donation receipt will be given to you upon request. We are a 501(c)3 youth sports organization.

Volunteers are always welcome. For more information, click here or email [email protected].

Don't forget our Challenger motto: "Same Dream, Same Game." Kids with special needs share the same dreams and desire to be included as any child does.

— Retta Slay represents Little League Challengers.