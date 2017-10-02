Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:21 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Little League Challengers Seeking Donations to Replace Gloves Destroyed in Whittier Fire

Boy Scout on the team had collected the gloves to recondition for a merit badge, but the July blaze destroyed them and most of the buildings at Rancho Alegre

Players in the Challenger Division of the Dos Pueblos Little League lost their gloves in the Whittier Fire that destroyed Rancho Alegre in July. Click to view larger
Players in the Challenger Division of the Dos Pueblos Little League lost their gloves in the Whittier Fire that destroyed Rancho Alegre in July.  (Eric Hancey photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 2, 2017 | 8:41 p.m.

The community has rallied around a special-needs youth baseball league whose gloves went up in flames when the Whittier Fire in the Santa Ynez Mountains swept across the Rancho Alegre camp in July.

The Challenger Division of Dos Pueblos Little League is a nonprofit baseball program adapted to the needs and skill levels of individuals ages 5 and up with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A Boy Scout in the Challenger Division collected about 40 gloves and planned to recondition them for his leatherwork merit badge.

He took them to the Boy Scout camp at Rancho Alegre a day before the blaze ripped through the site near Lake Cachuma.

Flames from the fire engulfed all of the gloves when it destroyed Rancho Alegre, which is home to a Boy Scout camp and The Outdoor School

The team is working with an insurance company to see if compensation for the damage is available, but the group is also collecting monetary donations to help purchase the new gloves, said Eric Hancey, director of the Challenger Division of the Dos Pueblos Little League and a volunteer coach for more than 10 years.

Hancey's 15-year-old son also plays on the team.

“This is a generous town, and there’s a lot of good nonprofits and philanthropy — special needs kids can often get overlooked,” Hancey said. “Anyone that can help is greatly appreciated. No donation amount that’s too small.”

The team is hoping to break in new gloves before their spring season openers.

Hancey said the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table gifted $500 to help replace the gloves.

“We are trying to get the word out to the community to let people know that anyone who would like to contribute, we appreciate it,” Hancey said. 

Donations can be directed to Dos Pueblos Little League, P.O. Box 8245 Goleta, CA 93118. Write “Challengers Baseball” in the memo line.

The Challenger Division started in 1989 as a separate division of Little League to provide an opportunity for people with physical and mental challenges to play baseball.

More than 30,000 children and teens participate in more than 900 Challenger divisions worldwide, including teams based in Goleta, Carpinteria and Ventura.

“We accommodate every disability,” Hancey said. “There’s lots of ways to make it a fun experience. It’s an opportunity for kids to get out and play. The fun that we have is golden.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

