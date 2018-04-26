Challengers Spar with Sheriff Bill Brown Over Overtime, Employee Morale at Candidate Forum

Lt. Brian Olmstead and Lt. Eddie Hsueh cite lack of leadership; incumbent says his record shows success

The three candidates for Santa Barbara County sheriff collided Thursday night in Santa Maria, in what was the first big-stage public view of the internal uprising against incumbent Sheriff Bill Brown.

While the candidates were mostly polite and civil, challengers Lt. Brian Olmstead and Lt. Eddie Hsueh were blunt in their assessment of Brown, who has held the office for the past 12 years.

The challengers have thrown down the gauntlet on the issue of overtime, staff morale and the ability to recruit and retain public safety personnel.

Both Olmstead and Hsueh strategically and tactically attacked Brown over what they claim is a lack of leadership.

“To be a good leader, you must have the confidence from people that work for you, your peers and the people you work for. The current sheriff has lost that confidence,” Olmstead said of Brown.

Hsueh asserted that Brown’s time is up.

“I like Bill Brown; I think he is a good man. But there is a time for a change and there is shelf life for leaders in the Sheriff’s Office,” Hsueh said. “The sheriff’s view has become too high. He is so high at the state level.

"He is well-intentioned and does a great job at some of the committees, but it has not helped these local communities. We need a sheriff that is going to have a closer view to the community.”

While the soundbites brought some political drama and spark to the evening, both candidates are fighting an uphill battle against a well-funded incumbent sheriff in Brown, who touted his endorsements from Gov. Jerry Brown, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and the police chiefs from every municipality in the county.

The challengers spent the evening at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria trying to blame Brown for sheriff’s office vacancies and the use of overtime for existing employees to fill the public safety gaps.

The forum was put on by the League of Women Voters of the Santa Maria Valley.

“We need a new leader who will listen and learn,” Olmstead said.

Hsueh, who frequently read from prepared notes, said that he would focus on fiscal responsibility, employee retention, morale and regaining the public trust.

“Too much overtime can lead to mistakes and accidents,” Hsueh said. “All of this harms morale. Losing our valued employees impacts our public safety. We must find ways to reduce overtime.

We need to work closely with the rank and file to better understand our high attrition rates and low morale.”

Hsueh, backed by the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, said public trust is key to having public safety.

Olmstead rattled off several statistics, saying the Sheriff’s Office has 56 vacancies: “That’s 56 less people that we have to respond to emergencies.”

Olmstead said mandatory overtime has been condoned and encouraged at the jail for decades.

“We have a huge fatigue problem,” said Olmstead, adding that the Sheriff’s Office has gone over its budget by $4.5 million for the past five years.

The Sheriff’s Department overtime costs have been an average $7.5 million per year over the last five years.

Olmstead perhaps represents the most significant threat to Brown. He has earned the endorsement of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and county supervisors Peter Adam and Joan Hartmann.

“They don’t always agree, but they do agree that we need new leadership in the Sheriff’s Office,” Olmstead quipped.

Olmstead further zinged Brown when he said that only 47 out of the 463 members of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association voted for him during the endorsement process.

Brown raised his voice and said sternly that the comment was “disingenuous” because it implied that all 463 members voted.

“I still have the confidence of many of the people in that organization,” Brown said.

Despite the repeated jabs at his leadership, Brown displayed an air of confidence, relying on his record, and taking a long view of public safety.

Brown said he was responsible for bringing the 376-bed, $111 million Northern Branch Jail to fruition. The facility is on schedule to open next summer and be fully occupied in September 2019, after construction delays, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“It has brought hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in new revenue to the county,” Brown said.

Brown said he guided the Sheriff’s Office during the most turbulent financial times in its history and “not a single sworn officer was laid off.”

He said that staffing and salaries were matters decided by the county Board of Supervisors and “for the next four years, the sheriff is going to have many, many challenges.”

Still, he tried to stay level-headed.

“The situation is not quite as dire as many opponents would have you believe,” Brown said. “We have a high number of vacancies, but we typically have a lot of vacancies during this time of year” because it’s when employees retire throughout the state.

He said last year there were 27 retirements and so far this year there are 17 retirements.

Of the 56 current vacancies, he said, many of them are “professional civilian staff who do not respond to emergencies”

Statewide, he said, “everybody is having trouble with recruitment and retention.”

Brown also called it “a myth” that the Sheriff’s Office was losing deputies to other organizations. He said last year only 13 of 488 sworn officers moved to other law enforcement agencies.

“We are all competing for recruits in a very crowded and competitive law enforcement market,” Brown said. “I am sorry to say that fewer people are choosing law enforcement as a career than they were in the past.”

The candidates answered other questions. They all agreed that they would issue concealed weapons only to responsible individuals with no criminal background problems and who were properly trained on how to shoot.

None of the candidates voiced interest in cooperating with ICE to deport non-criminal undocumented residents, and they agreed that criminals certainly did not belong in the U.S.

On the legalization of marijuana, they all agreed to uphold the will of the voters, but noted that problems related to law enforcement and regulation would loom for decades.

The real line in the sand, however, appears to be the issue of overtime and employee morale.

Whether there’s enough widespread disapproval among voters, and outside of the walls of the Sheriff’s Office, to oust Brown and select one of his two lieutenants will become clearer on June 5.

If none of the three candidates gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the June primary, the top two will face off in November.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.