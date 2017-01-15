Chamber Celebrates 9th Annual Regional Business Awards

The chamber will be highlighting the accomplishments of 2016 under the leadership of Nathan Sigler of Cottage Health and who will pass the gavel to Jim Turner of Radius Commercial Real Estate. The chamber will also be unveiling the 2016 winners for Large Business, Small Business, Businessman and Businesswoman of the Year. The Santa Barbara City College Foundation is being recognized as the 2016 Non-Profit of the Year. Large Business of the year nominees include: Acme Hospitality, Armstrong Associates, Jordano’s Inc., Santa Barbara Airbus and Village Properties. Small Business of the year nominees include Brighten Solar, Jack ‘N Tool Box, On Q Financial, Santa Barbara Matchmaking and Santa Barbara Sailing Center. The chamber thanks its sponsors: Presenting sponsor: American Riviera Bank; leadership sponsors: Cox Communications, Heritage Oaks Bank, MarBorg Industries and Village Properties. Supporting sponsors: Aera Energy, Adams Printing, Lure Films, PSAV and Spherion. For more information regarding the event contact [email protected] or call 979-5013.

Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region members and community leaders will gather at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 18, at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara La Pacifica Ballroom for the 9th Annual Region Business Awards presented by American Riviera Bank.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >