Chamber Hires Kim Selkoe to Direct FishSB Program

The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, in conjunction with partners at the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, is pleased to announce it has selected the first director of the FishSB program, Kimberly Selkoe.

FishSB will work closely with CFSB to create new seafood marketing initiatives meant to improve local access to local seafood and increase our port’s resilience to market fluctuations and regulatory challenges.

The program will also work to educate locals, visitors and policymakers about the importance of supporting fisheries in the Santa Barbara Channel, which are some of the most strictly managed and carefully harvested fisheries in the world.

Selkoe will be based at the Chamber’s corporate offices and will help coordinate the Chamber’s efforts on behalf of the fishing community.

Selkoe has extensive background with fisheries as well as education and outreach on seafood and our port. She is co-founder and past-director of the Santa Barbara Sustainable Seafood Program and co-founder of Community Seafood CSF.

She has a Ph.D. in marine ecology and currently serves as an affiliate researcher with the Hawai’i Institute of Marine Biology, associate researcher with the NCEAS and Marine Science Institute at UCSB and adjunct professor at the Bren School.

“We are so pleased to have Kim join the team here at the Chamber,” said Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of the Chamber. “Her outstanding experience with the fishing community and her academic work on the issues facing a sustainable fishery in our region and around the world make her uniquely qualified to fill this new role.”

As part of her role, Selkoe will provide direct service to the CFSB, an organization representing over 100 Commercial Fishing businesses here in the region.

“CFSB is very happy to have Kim working with us in this new capacity,” said Chris Voss, president of CFSB. “We look forward to working with Kim on ways to market our product around the region and how we can effectively address the issues facing our industry.”

Selkoe began working in her new role May 1, 2016. She can be reached weekdays at the Chamber offices and by email at [email protected].

— Stephanie Armstrong is the vice president of marketing for The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.