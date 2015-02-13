Chamber of Commerce Honors Montecito Bank & Trust as 2014 Large Business of Year

Montecito Bank & Trust was awarded with the 2014 Large Business of the Year Award at the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Regional Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday.

The seventh annual chamber event took place at The Fess Parker and recognized businesses and individuals for their outstanding contributions and engagement in the community.

“We are so honored and proud to have been named the 2014 Large Business of the Year," Montecito Bank & Trust President/CEO Janet Garufis said. "It is especially gratifying considering the field of such qualified and well regarded nominees. Heartiest congratulations to all of the nominees and award winners. This award is recognition by the business community of our associates’ commitment to and success in making the communities we serve better places to live and work.”

Other award recipients included St. Vincent’s of Santa Barbara (Nonprofit of the Year), Opal Restaurant and Bar (Small Business of the Year), Laura McIver (Businesswoman of the Year) and Steve Hyslop (Businessman of the Year).

Montecito Bank & Trust received a 2013 designation of a Premier Performing Bank by The Findley Reports, an independent service which rates the annual financial performance of California banks. The Findley Reports has designated Montecito Bank & Trust as a Premier Performing or Super Premier Performing bank 28 times in its 39-year history.

Montecito Bank & Trust, an S Corporation, is the oldest and largest locally owned community bank in the tri-counties. Founded in 1975, with branch offices located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Montecito, Carpinteria, Ventura, and Westlake Village, the bank offers a variety of competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and consumers, including business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate finance; SBA loans; consumer loans; credit cards; merchant services; and online services, including mobile banking and cash management. Its Wealth Management Division provides full investment management as well as trust services for all branch office markets.

— Andy Silverman is a communication specialist for Montecito Bank & Trust.