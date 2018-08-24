Chamber Hosts Behind-Scenes Look at Work of Lompoc Theatre Project

Some 350 people walked through the Lompoc Theatre doors on Aug. 9, some for the first time, some not since the theater had officially closed its doors more than 40 years ago.

After recent media attention and the results of a positive feasibility report by the community about the Lompoc Theatre Project’s efforts, the theater was crowded with people anxious to see what the Theatre Project had done since it received the keys to the building in 2016.

The mixer was hosted by the Lompoc Theatre Project on behalf of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau.

The event featured guided tours over the stage, dressing rooms, upstairs offices and some retail spaces which Mike Sewall, Lompoc Theatre Project Board member, estimates will be ready for rental in a few months.

For those who wanted to explore on their own, the snack bar had been cleaned up and offered visitors freshly popped popcorn, and candy with a message on the back of each box promising “This Theatre Will Rise!”

There was a running toy train diorama of Lompoc, recently purchased by the Lompoc Theatre Project, complete with buildings and murals of what the city had been like back in the late ’60s (with a little imagination thrown in).

A projector displayed classic movies that would have shown in the theater back in the day, with showtunes from plays famous in that era resounding off the perfect acoustics of the theater walls.

The project catered a spread of hors d’oeuvres while Southside Coffee Co covered dessert.

The board and members of the project said they were pleasantly overwhelmed by the community’s response.

Community members expressed excitement about the theater as they saw how the Theatre Project had cleaned the venue of pigeons, mold, asbestos and safety hazards, priming the building to begin construction once funds have been raised.

For more information on the Lompoc Theatre Project, visit website at www.lompoctheatre.org.

For more information on upcoming mixers, follow the Lompoc Chamber on Facebook at Facebook.com/LompocValleyChamber or e-mail [email protected] to be added onto the weekly Friday Focus which showcases local events.

— Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.