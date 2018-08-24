Friday, August 24 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair with Haze 73º

 
 
 
 

Chamber Hosts Behind-Scenes Look at Work of Lompoc Theatre Project

Event featured classic movies and toy train diorama of Lompoc

Event attracted some 350 visitors.
Event attracted some 350 visitors. (Anthony Howard)
By Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce | August 24, 2018 | 11:25 a.m.
Lompoc Theatre marquee.
Lompoc Theatre marquee. (Anthony Howard)

Some 350 people walked through the Lompoc Theatre doors on Aug. 9, some for the first time, some not since the theater had officially closed its doors more than 40 years ago.

After recent media attention and the results of a positive feasibility report by the community about the Lompoc Theatre Project’s efforts, the theater was crowded with people anxious to see what the Theatre Project had done since it received the keys to the building in 2016.

The mixer was hosted by the Lompoc Theatre Project on behalf of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau.

The event featured guided tours over the stage, dressing rooms, upstairs offices and some retail spaces which Mike Sewall, Lompoc Theatre Project Board member, estimates will be ready for rental in a few months.

For those who wanted to explore on their own, the snack bar had been cleaned up and offered visitors freshly popped popcorn, and candy with a message on the back of each box promising “This Theatre Will Rise!”

There was a running toy train diorama of Lompoc, recently purchased by the Lompoc Theatre Project, complete with buildings and murals of what the city had been like back in the late ’60s (with a little imagination thrown in).

A projector displayed classic movies that would have shown in the theater back in the day, with showtunes from plays famous in that era resounding off the perfect acoustics of the theater walls.

The project catered a spread of hors d’oeuvres while Southside Coffee Co covered dessert.

The board and members of the project said they were pleasantly overwhelmed by the community’s response.

Community members expressed excitement about the theater as they saw how the Theatre Project had cleaned the venue of pigeons, mold, asbestos and safety hazards, priming the building to begin construction once funds have been raised.

For more information on the Lompoc Theatre Project, visit website at www.lompoctheatre.org.

For more information on upcoming mixers, follow the Lompoc Chamber on Facebook at Facebook.com/LompocValleyChamber or e-mail [email protected] to be added onto the weekly Friday Focus which showcases local events.

— Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 