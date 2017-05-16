Chamber Hosts Mixed-Bag Evening with Relay for Life

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer in partnership with Relay for Life 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels, 5050 Carpinteria Ave.

Community members are invited to enjoy an evening of networking, appetizers, cash bar, and entertainment while learning about American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life’s efforts in Carpinteria. Featured speaker is Dao Pho from Agilent Technologies.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber prides itself on providing networking opportunities that showcase the business community by bringing professionals together in an atmosphere conducive to increasing business leads.

Cost for the mixer is $5 for chamber members, $10 for non-members.

RSVP is preferred at 684-5479 or [email protected]

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.