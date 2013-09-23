Chamber, Lodging Association Hosting City Council Candidates Forum

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association, will be holding a City Council Candidates Forum at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., from 4 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday.

An RSVP is required as limited seating is available. Admission is $25 for GSBLRA or chamber members and $35 for nonmembers.

The forum will be moderated by Steven Amerikaner, whose experience in this role includes the chamber/GSBLRA forum in 2011. Council candidates have been issued invitations to join the forum based whether they are required to submit campaign finance statements. All questions will be asked through the moderator, but attendees may submit questions in writing either before the forum or during the first hour of the forum.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce is the regional leader in creating a strong local economy, providing networking opportunities, promoting the community, representing the interests of business with government, and political action.

To join the Chamber of Commerce or for more information, click here or contact Scott Ericson at 805.965.3023 or [email protected].

The Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association is an association comprised of hotel, motel, and restaurant owners and operators. The association represents establishments throughout Santa Barbara County. The mission of the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association is to represent the interests of the hospitality industry through education, advocacy and member benefits that serve to promote and enhance the industry and the community.

— Danielle Singer is a public information coordinator the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.