Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:40 am | Fog 59º

 
 
 
 

Chamber, Lodging Association Hosting City Council Candidates Forum

By Danielle Singer for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce | September 23, 2013 | 1:42 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association, will be holding a City Council Candidates Forum at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., from 4 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday.

An RSVP is required as limited seating is available. Admission is $25 for GSBLRA or chamber members and $35 for nonmembers.

The forum will be moderated by Steven Amerikaner, whose experience in this role includes the chamber/GSBLRA forum in 2011. Council candidates have been issued invitations to join the forum based whether they are required to submit campaign finance statements. All questions will be asked through the moderator, but attendees may submit questions in writing either before the forum or during the first hour of the forum.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce is the regional leader in creating a strong local economy, providing networking opportunities, promoting the community, representing the interests of business with government, and political action.

To join the Chamber of Commerce or for more information, click here or contact Scott Ericson at 805.965.3023 or [email protected].

The Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association is an association comprised of hotel, motel, and restaurant owners and operators. The association represents establishments throughout Santa Barbara County. The mission of the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association is to represent the interests of the hospitality industry through education, advocacy and member benefits that serve to promote and enhance the industry and the community.

— Danielle Singer is a public information coordinator the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 