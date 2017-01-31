Chamber Names Singh to Lead Economic Development

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has appointed Suzanne Singh as its economic development director.

Singh's background in business development includes serving as president for the Rancho Santa Margarita Chamber of Commerce, where she re-built and created a thriving organization by concentrating on attraction, retention and support for the community and its businesses.

She also has direct experience in economic development, bringing new businesses to her community.

“My experiences working with multiple entities to create an economic plan and strategy that supports current business, generates great tax revenues, and ensures the long-term vitality of the community have prepared me for the challenge of working in the city of Santa Maria,” Singh said.

“The chamber takes seriously its role as the lead agency for economic development,” said Glenn Morris, president and CEO. “We have worked very hard to find an individual to lead this part of our program who can both provide support for the businesses already here while also be successful in sharing Santa Maria with new businesses.

"We are confident that Suzanne’s background, enthusiasm, and skill set are the right combination we need at this time.”

Singh said the most exciting part of her new position is coming to a town like Santa Maria that has so much growth potential. “This is an exciting opportunity being able to attract and retain businesses and industries to the community and being part of ensuring its economic vitality and strength for many years to come,” she said.

Singh comes to Santa Maria from her hometown of South Orange County, where she has lived for the past 30 years.

She can be reached at [email protected] or at 925-2403, ext. 817.

— Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.