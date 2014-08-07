Goleta Chamber of Commerce to Spend Business After-Hours at St. Athanasius Orthodox Christian Church

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for Business After-Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13 at St. Athanasius Orthodox Christian Church, 300 Sumida Gardens Lane (off Hollister Avenue) in Santa Barbara.

Enjoy a glass of wine and great networking while enjoying the new space.

The event will take place on the patio of the brand-new building completed by St. Athanasius Orthodox Church in January. Beer, wine, soft drinks, appetizers and sweets will be offered, along with some great door prizes.

Guests will have the option of coming into the worship area at 6:30 p.m. for a brief explanation of the design and iconography, and to enjoy a brief sample of live Orthodox choral music.

Appetizers will be provided by Goodland Kitchen & Market and Santa Barbara Chocolate Fountains. Drinks will be provided by Jordano's Foodservice.

Door prize sponsors are Grassini Family Vineyard and Winery, Dierberg Vineyard, Windrun Wine, The Chocolate Gallery, Trader Joe's, Sanford Winery and Santa Barbara Gift Baskets.

The cost to attend Business After-Hours is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

For more information, contact Cortney at [email protected] or 805.967.2500 x4.