Chamber of Commerce, City of Goleta to Present 8th Annual State of the City

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and City of Goleta are excited to announce the eighth annual State of the City on Thursday, May 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bacara Resort & Spa, 8301 Hollister Ave.

The event will include remarks from Mayor Paula Perotte, a State of Goleta presentation from City Manager Michelle Greene, and a panel on Old Town Goleta with city and chamber representatives.

The event begins with a reception at 11:30 a.m. The lunch and program will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the Bacara. This event will be taped by Cox 8 and broadcast on Channel 8. It will also be rebroadcast on Goleta City TV on Channel 19/104.19. Click here for times.

— Cortney Hebert is the communications director for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.