Chamber of Commerce, City of Goleta to Present 8th Annual State of the City

By Cortney Hebert for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | May 14, 2015 | 9:13 a.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and City of Goleta are excited to announce the eighth annual State of the City on Thursday, May 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bacara Resort & Spa, 8301 Hollister Ave.

The event will include remarks from Mayor Paula Perotte, a State of Goleta presentation from City Manager Michelle Greene, and a panel on Old Town Goleta with city and chamber representatives.

The event begins with a reception at 11:30 a.m. The lunch and program will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the Bacara. This event will be taped by Cox 8 and broadcast on Channel 8. It will also be rebroadcast on Goleta City TV on Channel 19/104.19. Click here for times.

The Presenting Sponsors are Bacara Resort & Spa, Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, Montecito Bank & Trust, The Towbes Group and Noozhawk.

Corporate Sponsors include The Bank of Santa Barbara, City Ventures, The Couvillion Family, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Cox, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, Heritage Oaks Bank, Hollister Village,  Jordano’s, Marborg Industries, Orbital ATK and Deckers Brands.

Supporting Sponsors are Camino Real Marketplace, Cabrillo Business Park, Price Management, UC Santa Barbara, Venoco Inc. and Village Properties.

Table Sponsors include Bartlett Pringle Wolf, Brown and Brown Insurance, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, The Business Giving Roundtable, California Resources Corporation, Citrix Online, Community West Bank, Courtyard Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, Georgia’s Smokehouse, Hayes Commercial Group, Impulse Advanced Communications, Latitude 34 Technologies, ParentClick.com, Radius Commercial Group, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, Southern California Edison, Spherion, Union Bank and Wilson Printing.

A special thank you to Five Star Audio Visual, Linda Blue Photography, Synergy Computing and Nu-Image Ad Group.

— Cortney Hebert is the communications director for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

