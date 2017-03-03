Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:42 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Chamber Orchestra Offers Up Woodwind Delicacies at Lobero

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | March 3, 2017 | 1:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama, will perform a program of woodwind masterworks by Igor Stravinsky, Kurt Weill and other notable composers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The program will follow the orchestra’s second Supper Club dinner of the season. Ticket sales are underway at http://www.sbco.org.

Featured in the performance are Poulenc’s dance-based "Suite française" (d’après Claude Gervaise), Stravinsky’s Russian-folk-infused "Symphonies of Wind Instruments," and Weill’s “Kleine Dreigroschenmusik” Suite from The Threepenny Opera.

Also featured is "Sacred Women" by contemporary artist Jeff Scott.

An accomplished French horn player, Scott is perhaps best known as a founding member of the adventurous, Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds, whose dynamic performances The Washington Post has described as “exuding a sultry sophistication.”

His numerous arranging and composing credits include theatrical production scores as well as original works for solo winds, wind and brass quintet, horn quartet, and jazz ensembles.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is led by the Ohyama, now in his 34th year as the ensemble’s music director and conductor.

Over the course of his distinguished career he has served as principal violist and assistant conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; principal chief conductor of the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra in Fukuoka, Japan, and the Osaka Symphony Orchestra.

He was artistic director of La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest and the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival; and music director of the Nagasaki Music Festival. He received the 1991 Gruber Award for Excellence in Chamber Music Teaching in Los Angeles.

The Supper Club dinner will feature Pence Ranch wines and Italian cuisine by Chef Renato Moiso of Santa Barbara’s Via Maestra 42 restaurant. The event will begin with wine service at 5:30 p.m. in the Lobero courtyard.

Dinner tickets cost $50 and seating is limited. Call 966-2441 for more information.

Concert tickets cost $54 and $64, and can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office, 963-0761, or by calling 966-2441.

Additional SBCO ticketing details are available at sbco.org/concerts/tickets.

Complete season program information is available online at http://sbco.org/concerts/season.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra

 

