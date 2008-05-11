Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Chamber Orchestra Closes Season with Mendelssohn

Concertmaster Michelle Kim returns to Santa Barbara as violin soloist.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 11, 2008 | 8:36 p.m.

The last concert of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra‘s 2007-2008 season Tuesday will feature former SBCO concertmaster Michelle Kim as violin soloist in the Concerto in e minor for Violin and Orchestra, Opus 64, by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847), and a performance of the Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Opus 61, by Robert Schumann (1810-1856). Music Director Heiichiro Ohyama will conduct.

Santa Barbara may be small as cities go, but she has long been disproportionately well-represented in national and international classical music circles. A young musician who distinguishes her- or himself locally has every expectation of being able to advance into ever more prestigious venues. To cite an example not exactly at random, in 2001, violinist Michelle Kim joined the New York Philharmonic as assistant concertmaster.

A few years ago, when a major symphony orchestra conducted a poll among its subscribers as to what their dream program might look like, the top of the list was occupied by Itzhak Perlman playing the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto. For music lovers everywhere, the concerto seems to define everything that a romantic concerto ought to be: dramatic, melodic, emotional and flashy. Mendelssohn had, to a degree, the power to please, and in a way, it killed him. He worked so hard and ceaselessly to provide his fans — a group that included kings and democrats, capitalists and paupers — with the music they wanted to hear, that he died, exhausted, at 38, up to his ears in work as usual. It’s an old story for musicians. The wonder is that a century and a half after Mendelssohn’s death, so many of his compositions are still currently and frequently performed.

Robert Schumann’s path, although it crossed Mendelssohn’s at many points and the two were on the friendliest of terms, took him in a much different direction. He has many champions among today’s concert pianists, and his works — the chamber music, the cello and piano concertos, the four symphonies — are played quite a bit. But his importance to music history does lie exclusively, or even mainly, in his own compositions. In the first place, he was a journalist of rare eloquence and a tireless champion of the musicians of genius among his contemporaries. While Mendelssohn revived Bach to our attention, Schumann promoted the music of the future: Brahms, Berlioz, Liszt and Mendelssohn. In the second place, he was a mentor of tact and insight, especially with regard to Brahms, whom he took into his own home and made a member of his family. Schumann’s influence on Brahms is especially apparent in the symphonies, even to Brahms composing as many as his friend and booster, four, and no more. If Brahms’ symphonies are exponentially greater than Schumann’s, that is partly due to the fact that he didn’t have so far to go.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s music begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lobero Theatre. Click here to purchase tickets online at the Lobero Box Office, or call 805.963.0761.

