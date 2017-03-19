Chamber Orchestra Teams Up With Radio Host

KUSC Host Alan Chapman, S.B. Chamber Orchestra Team up for an Evening of Music and Dialogue



Radio host Alan Chapman will join members of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra for an evening of chamber music and related discussion at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

The program will feature a performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s "String Quartet No. 3, Op. 44." Wine and dessert will be served. Tickets cost $64; seating is limited.

Chapman hosts and produces three regular programs on Classical KUSC, the nation’s largest public radio and nonprofit classical music station.

Currently a member of the music theory faculty at Colburn Conservatory, Chapman was a longtime member of the music faculty at Occidental College and has been a visiting professor at UCLA and UCSB.

His analytical work has appeared in the Journal of Music Theory and in The New Orpheus: Essays on Kurt Weill, winner of the Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing on music.

Known as a pre-concert lecturer, Chapman has been a regular speaker on the L.A. Philharmonic’s Upbeat Live series since its inception in 1984. He also works closely with the Los Angeles Master Chorale, the Los Angeles Opera, and Pacific Symphony.

Chapman also is a composer/lyricist and frequently appears in cabaret performances with his wife, soprano Karen Benjamin. They made their Carnegie Hall debut in 2000 and performed at Lincoln Center in 2006.

Representing the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will be Kathleen Sloan and Hwi Eun Kim on violin, Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama on viola, and Catherine Chan Biagini on cello.

Ohyama is in his 34th year as Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s music director and conductor.

Concert tickets can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office, 963-0761, or by calling 966-2441. Tickets can be purchased online at http://checkout.lobero.com/single/SelectSeating.aspx?p=8607.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.