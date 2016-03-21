Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:10 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Chamber Orchestra to Serve Up Mendelssohn and Mozart

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | March 21, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

If there are any music lovers out there who have felt that Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama has been, in Dylan’s words, “driftin’ too far from shore,” in his programming, I daresay they will be hard put to find fault with his choices for the next concert of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra — at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2016, at the Lobero Theater — with the Maestro conducting and violinist Martin Beaver as guest soloist.

There is no pleasing some people, of course. In Paris, once, I had dinner with a bespectacled young man, an enthusiast of the operas of Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643-1704), who dismissed Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice for being “trop moderne.

I worked with a guy in Berkeley decades ago, who thought Donizetti's Don Pasquale was the greatest achievement of Western man and sneered at The Magic Flute as “a third-rate — a fifth rate — singspiel.”​

Aside from hide-bound, blinkered souls like these, however, I think there will be few among us who would find objectionable a program that includes the Overture to Wolfgang Mozart’s opera, The Marriage of Figaro; Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64; and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550.

The Chamber Orchestra has dubbed this concert “exquisite.” ’Nuff said.

Tickets to this concert are $54 and $64, and they can be can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office, located at 33 East Canon Perdido, by phone at 805.963.0761 or 805.966.2441 or online at sbco.org/concerts/tickets.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

