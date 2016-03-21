Chamber Orchestra to Serve Up Mendelssohn and Mozart

If there are any music lovers out there who have felt that Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama has been, in Dylan’s words, “driftin’ too far from shore,” in his programming, I daresay they will be hard put to find fault with his choices for the next concert of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra — at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2016, at the Lobero Theater — with the Maestro conducting and violinist Martin Beaver as guest soloist.

There is no pleasing some people, of course. In Paris, once, I had dinner with a bespectacled young man, an enthusiast of the operas of Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643-1704), who dismissed Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice for being “trop moderne.”

I worked with a guy in Berkeley decades ago, who thought Donizetti's Don Pasquale was the greatest achievement of Western man and sneered at The Magic Flute as “a third-rate — a fifth rate — singspiel.”​

Aside from hide-bound, blinkered souls like these, however, I think there will be few among us who would find objectionable a program that includes the Overture to Wolfgang Mozart’s opera, The Marriage of Figaro; Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64; and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550.

The Chamber Orchestra has dubbed this concert “exquisite.” ’Nuff said.

Tickets to this concert are $54 and $64, and they can be can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office, located at 33 East Canon Perdido, by phone at 805.963.0761 or 805.966.2441 or online at sbco.org/concerts/tickets.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.