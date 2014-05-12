Chamber Orchestra, United Blood Services Team Up to Offer Free Tickets to Donors

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, a critically-acclaimed chamber orchestra that has performed well-known classical repertoire and hosted world-class soloists since 1978, has partnered with United Blood Services to offer free tickets to people who donate blood between now and the Lobero Homecoming Celebration Concert on May 20.

The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20 at the Lobero Theatre on the corner of Anacapa and Canon Perdido streets.

“We are proud to partner with the United Blood Services here in Santa Barbara,” said Joe Campanelli, chair of the SBCO board. “We want to thank those who are helping save lives in our community by giving them an evening out with superb and energetic classical music.”

The chamber orchestra hopes this will be the beginning of a long relationship with United Blood Service of Santa Barbara to offer blood donors coupon to concerts, according to Campanelli.

The Lobero Homecoming Celebration Concert — the first concert at “home” for the chamber orchestra since the year-long Lobero Theatre renovations — will feature Mozart’s last symphony, Symphony 41 “Jupiter” K551 in C Major, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” Opus 55 led by music director and conductor Heiichiro Ohyama.

Both symphonies feature lively first movements and intricately-wrought finales that audiences found — and continue to find — immensely satisfying.

Mozart’s “Jupiter” has come to be celebrated as exemplifying the ideals of the Classical form, while Beethoven’s “Eroica” is lauded for pushing the boundaries of that form.

For more information, call the chamber orchestra at 805.966.2441 or United Blood Services at 805.965.7037.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.