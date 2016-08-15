Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Chamber Orchestra’s Kevin Marvin Completes League of American Orchestras Program

By Tim Dougherty for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | August 15, 2016 | 12:40 p.m.
Kevin Marvin Click to view larger
Kevin Marvin (Stacey Byers photo)

Kevin A. Marvin, executive director of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, has completed the League of American Orchestras’ immersive “Essentials of Orchestra Management” professional development seminar.

The annual program provides participants with unique networking opportunities and insight on the complexities of orchestra management, according to organizers.

This year’s seminar was presented July 12-21 in association with the University of Southern California Arts Leadership Program and hosted by USC Thornton School of Music.

“I can honestly say the curriculum was both rigorous and rewarding, and I am very pleased to have taken part,” said Marvin, one of only 31 orchestra professionals from across the United States and beyond selected to participate in the program. “I expect to put much of what I learned to good use.”

Subject matter included orchestra management fundamentals and related concerns, such as mission, programming, community and audience engagement, fiscal health, organizational culture, governance and technology.

Among other highlights, participants interviewed Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; Michael Morgan, music director and conductor of the Oakland Symphony; and Christopher Rountree, conductor and composer of wild Up, an experimental classical music collective based in Los Angeles.

Faculty members also included Deborah Borda, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; Deborah F. Rutter, president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; and Simon Woods, president and CEO of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to panel discussions and lectures, the seminar featured site visits to Walt Disney Concert hall, the Hollywood Bowl and Heart of Los Angeles, a youth development agency that serves as the home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.

Participants were selected in a competitive process based on management and leadership experience and potential, commitment to serving American orchestras and motivation and goals for participating in the seminar.

More than 400 orchestra leaders have participated in the program since its inception in 2000.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s 2016-17 season will open Oct. 8 at the Lobero Theatre with a performance of Dvořák’s “New World” symphony and Gershwin’s Concerto in F featuring acclaimed pianist Wendy Chen.

The ensemble will present eight concerts during its 38th season, including appearances by noted soloists Paul Huang (violin) and Alessio Bax (piano). 

Complete season program information is available at sbco.org.

Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 