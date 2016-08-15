Chamber Orchestra’s Kevin Marvin Completes League of American Orchestras Program

Kevin A. Marvin, executive director of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, has completed the League of American Orchestras’ immersive “Essentials of Orchestra Management” professional development seminar.

The annual program provides participants with unique networking opportunities and insight on the complexities of orchestra management, according to organizers.

This year’s seminar was presented July 12-21 in association with the University of Southern California Arts Leadership Program and hosted by USC Thornton School of Music.

“I can honestly say the curriculum was both rigorous and rewarding, and I am very pleased to have taken part,” said Marvin, one of only 31 orchestra professionals from across the United States and beyond selected to participate in the program. “I expect to put much of what I learned to good use.”

Subject matter included orchestra management fundamentals and related concerns, such as mission, programming, community and audience engagement, fiscal health, organizational culture, governance and technology.

Among other highlights, participants interviewed Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; Michael Morgan, music director and conductor of the Oakland Symphony; and Christopher Rountree, conductor and composer of wild Up, an experimental classical music collective based in Los Angeles.

Faculty members also included Deborah Borda, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; Deborah F. Rutter, president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; and Simon Woods, president and CEO of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to panel discussions and lectures, the seminar featured site visits to Walt Disney Concert hall, the Hollywood Bowl and Heart of Los Angeles, a youth development agency that serves as the home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.

Participants were selected in a competitive process based on management and leadership experience and potential, commitment to serving American orchestras and motivation and goals for participating in the seminar.

More than 400 orchestra leaders have participated in the program since its inception in 2000.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s 2016-17 season will open Oct. 8 at the Lobero Theatre with a performance of Dvořák’s “New World” symphony and Gershwin’s Concerto in F featuring acclaimed pianist Wendy Chen.

The ensemble will present eight concerts during its 38th season, including appearances by noted soloists Paul Huang (violin) and Alessio Bax (piano).

Complete season program information is available at sbco.org.

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.