Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Solvang Chamber to Present 2018 State of City; Names Board

By Tracy Beard for Solvang Chamber of Commerce | January 17, 2018 | 1:28 p.m.

Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, invites all community members to the 2018 Solvang State of the City, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Root 246, 420 Alisal Road.

Keynote speaker is Susan Houghton, executive director/college advancement at Allan Hancock College.

Solvang City Manager Brad Vidro will present a look at the past year, a view to upcoming projects, and the financial roundup for 2017 for the city of Solvang.

Tickets for the lunch are $35 and may be purchased by calling the Chamber of Commerce, 688-0701. Reservations are required.

The State of the City is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust; Aera Energy, LLC; C&D llp; Chicago Title; and Pacific Western Bank.

Beard also has announced the Solvang Chamber's 2018 officers and directors who were installed Jan. 11 by Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson at the Landsby Hotel.

“We are fortunate to have these outstanding leaders of Solvang’s business community serve as volunteer board members to boost future business development, educational programs, oversee our strategic marketing plan and advancement of Solvang's economic business community” said John Martino, board president.

Officers installed:

John Martino, president, consultant to the Chumash Casino; Charles Werner, vice president, attorney; Sylvia Brents, secretary, owner, Succulent Café Wine Charcuterie; Jack Williams, treasurer, The Wandering Dog Wine Bar. Barry Prescott, S3W chair, general manager, The Landsby.

Directors installed:

Karen Bowker, manager, First Bank of Solvang; David Cecchini, owner, Cecco Ristorante; Patty Demonic, owner, DeDominic and Associates; Scott Gold, general manager, Root 246/Hotel Corque; Michael Mendizza, owner, ZFolio and the Olive Press.

Lisa Mesa, owner, The Good Life; ElseMarie Petersen, manager/retail sales, The Copenhagen House; Kevin Walthers, president, Allan Hancock College; and honorary board member Dr. Kenneth Harwood, economist.

All board members are active business owners, administrative level managers or, a business owner in the city of Solvang.

Also recognized was Al Salge, VAFB liaison for the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce is a 501(C)6 formed in 1917 to promote the local business community by providing advocacy, education and resources to the business community the City of Solvang.

— Tracy Beard for Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 