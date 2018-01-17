Solvang Chamber to Present 2018 State of City; Names Board

Tracy Beard, executive director of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, invites all community members to the 2018 Solvang State of the City, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Root 246, 420 Alisal Road.

Keynote speaker is Susan Houghton, executive director/college advancement at Allan Hancock College.

Solvang City Manager Brad Vidro will present a look at the past year, a view to upcoming projects, and the financial roundup for 2017 for the city of Solvang.

Tickets for the lunch are $35 and may be purchased by calling the Chamber of Commerce, 688-0701. Reservations are required.

The State of the City is sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust; Aera Energy, LLC; C&D llp; Chicago Title; and Pacific Western Bank.

Beard also has announced the Solvang Chamber's 2018 officers and directors who were installed Jan. 11 by Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson at the Landsby Hotel.

“We are fortunate to have these outstanding leaders of Solvang’s business community serve as volunteer board members to boost future business development, educational programs, oversee our strategic marketing plan and advancement of Solvang's economic business community” said John Martino, board president.

Officers installed:

John Martino, president, consultant to the Chumash Casino; Charles Werner, vice president, attorney; Sylvia Brents, secretary, owner, Succulent Café Wine Charcuterie; Jack Williams, treasurer, The Wandering Dog Wine Bar. Barry Prescott, S3W chair, general manager, The Landsby.

Directors installed:

Karen Bowker, manager, First Bank of Solvang; David Cecchini, owner, Cecco Ristorante; Patty Demonic, owner, DeDominic and Associates; Scott Gold, general manager, Root 246/Hotel Corque; Michael Mendizza, owner, ZFolio and the Olive Press.

Lisa Mesa, owner, The Good Life; ElseMarie Petersen, manager/retail sales, The Copenhagen House; Kevin Walthers, president, Allan Hancock College; and honorary board member Dr. Kenneth Harwood, economist.

All board members are active business owners, administrative level managers or, a business owner in the city of Solvang.

Also recognized was Al Salge, VAFB liaison for the Solvang Chamber of Commerce.

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce is a 501(C)6 formed in 1917 to promote the local business community by providing advocacy, education and resources to the business community the City of Solvang.

— Tracy Beard for Solvang Chamber of Commerce.