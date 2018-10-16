Chamber Reveals Names of 2018 Goleta’s Finest Winners

The Goleta Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2018 Goleta’s Finest Award Winners. Goleta’s Finest is a 69-year- old tradition honoring individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community.

The 2018 award recipients will be lauded at a formal celebration, 6-9:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 16, at The Ritz-Carlton, Bacara. The evening will include food stations, wine and beer, followed by the awards ceremony.

The award winners are:

» Man of the Year – Eric Onnen

Onnen has been a pillar in the Goleta community for some 35 years. He is a long-time community leader, volunteer and business owner. Former city councilman, city planning commissioner and Goleta Chamber Board member, avid Rotarian, and owner of Santa Barbara Airbus, Onnen continues to serve the Goleta community.

» Woman of the Year – Miye Ota

Ota is celebrating her 100th birthday. The late Sensei Ken Ota and his wife Miye were both world class teachers in ballroom dancing, aikido, judo and etiquette.

The Ota family has taught for some 40 years in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and at UCSB. Miye Ota’s beauty salon was a popular business and the family’s history in Goleta is paramount.

Ota was one of the founding members of the Goleta Chamber of Commerce and one of the only women board members.

» Education Professional – Amanda Fox

Fox is the special education professional and psychologist at Kellogg School and Goleta Union School District, providing highly skilled counseling services and a loving kindness that envelops the students in her care.

This year, Kellogg School received the honor of being named a Distinguished School of California. Kellogg's principal largely gave credit to Fox for leading the intervention program for which the school was ultimately recognized.

» Student of the Year – Nolan Montgomery

A Dos Pueblos High School senior, Montgomery earlier this year organized a musical tribute benefit concert after the natural disasters. The charty concert brought together talented youth performers from across the South Coast.

He also starred in DP Theater’s production of Newsies, a Disney pilot musical; is an anchor on DP News; and is a Santa Barbara Teen Star winner and volunteers in the community.

» Large Non-Profit – St. Vincent’s

St. Vincent’s is the local area’s longest running nonprofit, serving seniors and families since 1858.

From establishing the area’s first infirmary for children, to providing low-income housing for families and seniors, the Daughters of Charity significantly helped shape the community. This year they are celebrating 160 years.

» Small Non-Profit – Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit financing agency and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) whose mission is to expand affordable housing opportunities for low-to-middle-income residents and workers of Santa Barbara County.

HTF helps maintain the socio-economic fabric of Santa Barbara County by addressing the fundamental building block of healthy communities – housing that is affordable to local workers and residents.

In 2018, they launched the Workforce Housing Homebuyer Program, providing down payment assistance loans to the workforce. The $3.5-million loan fund is making a difference in the workforce in Goleta.

» Volunteer of the Year – Tony Vallejo

For more than 20 years, Vallejo has served Goleta residents and local businesses through his work advising local business owners as a CPA, as well as his passion for volunteering.

He has severed on the boards of the Knights of Columbus, Goleta Rotary Club, United Boys and Girls Club, Teddy Bear Foundation, UCP Works, Goleta Old Town Community Association, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, Goleta Chamber of Commerce, and Go Red for Women steering committee.

» Entrepreneur – Beverly Doman

Owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes, Doman has thrived in a difficult market and is known for her unwavering spirit and community involvement.

Her Goleta location provides support to many local nonprofits by donating festive and fresh-baked signature bundt cakes, buntinis and bundtletts.

» Old Town Business – Santa Barbara Cider Co.

Adding new flavor to the brew scene in Old Town, owner Ben Schroeder embraces the funkier-zone in Old Town Goleta with a thriving cider business that connects with the community.

His investment in the emerging international food scene in our oldest neighborhood of Goleta is making a difference for the future of Old Town.

» Small Business – Por La Mar Nursery

Family owned and operated by Ron Caird and family since 1972, this agriculture business thrives in a tough and changing plant and flower market. The sprawling property stretches 120 acres in the middle of Goleta keeping the area blooming. The family has employed many for generations.

» Large Business – KARL STORZ Imaging

Internationally renowned for advanced minimally invasive endoscopic technology, this high-tech Goleta firm put down roots in Goleta, buying its building in 2014. It is one of the area’s largest employers and world leader in its field.

» Special Recognition – Santa Barbara Support Group

This grassroots group of elementary school moms, led by Tara Ford, organized essential and heartfelt outreach to debris-flow victims as soon as six days after the disaster, and remains committed to their care all year.

“This incredible list of individuals and businesses really highlights how special the Goleta community is”, said Kristen Miller, Goleta Chamber president/CEO. “These individuals have left a lasting impact on the Goleta community.

The cost to attend Goleta’s Finest is $150 per person. A sponsored table for a group of eight is $1,500. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For seats, contact the chamber, www.GoletaChamber.com or 805-967-2500 ext. 5 in advance.



The chamber thanks:

Platinum presenting sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Buynak Fauver Archbald Spray, Community West Bank, Cox, Montecito Bank and Trust, Pacific Premier Bank, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Spherion, and The Towbes Group.



Gold sponsors: Courtyard by Marriott Goleta, Exxon Mobil, Marriott Residence Inn, Noozhawk, Plains All American, Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Airport, and Signature Flight Support.



Silver sponsors: Brown and Brown Insurance, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Cabrillo Business Park, Deckers Brands, FLIR Systems, KARL STORZ Imaging, Latitude 34 Technologies, Marborg Industries, Sansum Clinic, Santa Barbara Independent, and Union Bank.

For more information, call 805-967-2500 ext. 5, or email [email protected]

— Kristen Miller for Goleta Chamber of Commerce.

