Chamber Roundtable to Discuss Goleta’s Revenue Neutrality Agreement

Goleta's revenue neutrality agreement will be the focus of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce's Issue and Policy Roundtable from noon to 1:15 p.m. this Wednesday in Frog Bar & Grill at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is calling for the renegotiation of the revenue neutrality agreement between the City of Goleta and the County of Santa Barbara.

Come hear Chamber of Commerce consultant Don Gilman and Goleta Councilman Jim Farr detail the latest information on the $85 million that the City of Goleta has paid to the County of Santa Barbara.

Hot off the press will be the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce's White Paper detailing this outdated agreement..

The cost is $25, which includes lunch.

Click here to register. For more information, email [email protected] or call 805.967.2500 x4.