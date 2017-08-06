Chamber Summit to Tackle Energy Efficiency, Sustainability

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2017 Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Summit 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the Fountain Pavilion at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The summit is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Energy Watch Partnership, which the Chamber of Commerce administers.

“We are featuring topics which will be of great interest to local governments, elected officials, businesses and the general public,” said Glenn Morris, president/CEO of the chamber.

“Experts locally and from across the state will provide important information and updates on regulations, programs, sustainability, and the future of California’s energy production and use,” Morris said.

The current slate of speakers and topics include:

After Diablo Canyon: California’s Energy Future — John Shoals, local public affairs representative, PG&E

Water Conservation Efforts: Preparing for the Next Drought — Tom Fayram, deputy director of water resources, county of Santa Barbara

Business Innovation Toward Sustainability: CalRecycle and RMDZ Program — Bruce Quigley, supervisor, CalRecycle Loan Division

An Overview of Upcoming Statewide Energy Regulations — Martha Brook, advisor to Commissioner Andrew McAllister, California Energy Commission

Advantages of Solar for Municipalities, Businesses, and Residents — April Price, Community Environmental Council

Micro Grids and Smart Grids: Embracing New Energy Technology — Joseph Herr, Grid Integration & Innovation principal, PG&E

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: What Can We ALL do? — Panel of program experts

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and continental breakfast. Presentations start at 8 a.m. and are set to end at noon. Attendees are urged to stay after and talk with officials and agencies, many of which will have display tables at the event.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is necessary by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling the Chamber of Commerce, 925-2403 ext. 812.

The Santa Barbara County Energy Watch Partnership has been promoting energy efficiency and helping businesses and municipalities since 2010. PG&E and SoCalGas are the funding partners for the partnership.

Staples Energy provides the Direct Install energy upgrades. Other members of the partnership are the municipalities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Solvang, Buellton and the county of Santa Barbara.

— Alex Magana for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.