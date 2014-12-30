Chamber Teams Up with Spectrum Athletic Club of Goleta for January B2B Breakfast

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce as Spectrum Athletic Club-Goleta hosts January's Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13 in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Click here to register. For more information, contact David Hunt at 805.967.2500 x5 or [email protected].