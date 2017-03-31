Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:16 pm | Fair and Breezy 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Chamber to Discuss State of Community

By Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | March 31, 2017 | 12:03 p.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual State of the Community luncheon 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Rincon Beach Club, 3805 Santa Claus Lane.

Title sponsor is COX Communications, and featured speakers include: Mark Schneipp, director of California Economic Forecast; Mayor Fred Shaw giving an update of the city of Carpinteria; and Kirsten Ayers, of Ayers & Associates, giving an overview of local highway construction.

New local leaders Danita Rodriguez, superintendent, Channel Coast District, California State Parks; and Robert McDonald, general manager of the Carpinteria Valley Water District, will give brief updates on their respective offices.

Ticket costs are $50 for members, $55 for non-members. RSVP required.

To reserve a spot, contact Joyce at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, 684-5479, or email [email protected],

The chamber thanks sponsors: Title Sponsor COX Communications; Gold Corporate Sponsors: Latitude 34 Technologies, Inc., Meister & Nunes, PC, Montecito Bank & Trust, Rincon Events, and Southern California Edison.

Also, Silver Sponsors: Ameravant Web Studio, city of Carpinteria, D.J. Harrison & Sons, Inc., Hickey Bros. Land Co. Inc., Hollandia Produce, Island Brewing Co., MarBorg Industries, O’Connor Pest Control, Procore, Rabobank, N.A. and Shepard Place Apartments, Shops & Offices.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
