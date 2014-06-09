Goleta Chamber to Spend Business After-Hours at Bragg Live Food Products
By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | June 9, 2014 | 9:52 a.m.
Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for Business After-Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 18 at Bragg Live Food Products, 199 Winchester Canyon Road in Goleta.
Enjoy healthy refreshments, a glass of wine and an evening of great networking in the beautiful surroundings of the Bragg Organic Farm, Goleta Valley Beautiful award recipient and home to nonprofit Bragg Health Institute.
The cost to attend Business After-Hours is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.
For more information, contact Cortney at [email protected] or 805.967.2500 x4.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.