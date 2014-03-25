Chambers of Commerce Hosting County Supervisors Second District Candidate Forum

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce invite the community to a County Supervisors Second District Candidate Forum from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 16 at Bacara Resort & Spa, 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

The cost is $25, which includes a continental breakfast.

Local government plays an important role in business. Come hear from incumbent Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf and her challenger, Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves, on their plans and priorities for the Second District.

The candidates will be asked to focus on their business-related campaign issues, and answer questions and compare their platforms to both of the chambers' policy priorities.

The forum will be moderated by Peter Brown of Brown Hyatt Farber Schrek.

To register, click here or call 805.967.2500.