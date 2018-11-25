KopSun Champions Carpinteria’s Cannabis Culture

Like it or not, cannabis is the 805’s new cash crop and three Carpinteria women have launched KopSun, a business to celebrate the often misunderstood plant. Described as a cannabis information and health resource, KopSun is akin to a personal consultant for the cannabis lifestyle.

The venture provides in-depth information on cannabis, its health benefits, consumer products, industry news, pertinent legal matters, and a portal for buying curated inventory.

Carpinterians Leigh-Anne Anderson, Tina Fanucchi-Frontado and Amy Marie Orozco formed KopSun not only as means to embrace the cannabis lifestyle in an informed manner, but as a way to leverage the reputation of Carpinteria’s cannabis, cultivated in greenhouses powered by the cleanest environmental practices, often coupled with generations of old-world agricultural experience from the Netherlands.

KopSun’s current focus on its Leaf Learning component serves two purposes. One, it is building a strong foundation of knowledgeable clients who demand top-shelf products, i.e. from Carpinteria, while KopSun navigates the bureaucratic maze of licensing to sell cannabis products.

Two, it allows the company to sow the seeds of its commitment to the local community. Complimentary Leaf Learning sessions are open to adults, and leaf learning can be adapted for middle and high school students.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the community’s acceptance and support of KopSun,” said Fanucchi-Frontado, KopSun founder/CEO. “There is a large interest in cannabis, and our Leaf Learning education forums have answered a lot of questions and erased so many misgivings and fears.”

“Our goal is simply to provide the tools and information, so people become confident and empowered to make the smartest choice for themselves,” she said.

The business partners also have pooled combined talents of publicity, media and promotions with their bulging Rolodexes to provide public relations and marketing services for a variety of cannabis-related businesses in the 805 area code.

“We can’t wait to share our product line with everyone,” Fanucchi-Frontado said. “Now we’re playing the waiting game with state and local level licensing and regulations,”

Anderson, Fanucchi-Frontado and Orozco will participate in Carpinteria’s Holiday Spirit Parade Dec. 8, as KopSun celebrates the city’s agricultural roots with its entry of a vintage tractor and flatbed trailer.



For more information on KopSun or a Leaf Learning event, visit www.KopSun.com, email [email protected], or call 805-881-1218.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun.