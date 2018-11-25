Pixel Tracker

Sunday, November 25 , 2018, 3:20 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

KopSun Champions Carpinteria’s Cannabis Culture

By Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun | November 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Like it or not, cannabis is the 805’s new cash crop and three Carpinteria women have launched KopSun, a business to celebrate the often misunderstood plant. Described as a cannabis information and health resource, KopSun is akin to a personal consultant for the cannabis lifestyle.

The venture provides in-depth information on cannabis, its health benefits, consumer products, industry news, pertinent legal matters, and a portal for buying curated inventory.

Carpinterians Leigh-Anne Anderson, Tina Fanucchi-Frontado and Amy Marie Orozco formed KopSun not only as means to embrace the cannabis lifestyle in an informed manner, but as a way to leverage the reputation of Carpinteria’s cannabis, cultivated in greenhouses powered by the cleanest environmental practices, often coupled with generations of old-world agricultural experience from the Netherlands.

KopSun’s current focus on its Leaf Learning component serves two purposes. One, it is building a strong foundation of knowledgeable clients who demand top-shelf products, i.e. from Carpinteria, while KopSun navigates the bureaucratic maze of licensing to sell cannabis products.

Two, it allows the company to sow the seeds of its commitment to the local community. Complimentary Leaf Learning sessions are open to adults, and leaf learning can be adapted for middle and high school students.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the community’s acceptance and support of KopSun,” said Fanucchi-Frontado, KopSun founder/CEO. “There is a large interest in cannabis, and our Leaf Learning education forums have answered a lot of questions and erased so many misgivings and fears.”

“Our goal is simply to provide the tools and information, so people become confident and empowered to make the smartest choice for themselves,” she said.

The business partners also have pooled combined talents of publicity, media and promotions with their bulging Rolodexes to provide public relations and marketing services for a variety of cannabis-related businesses in the 805 area code.

“We can’t wait to share our product line with everyone,” Fanucchi-Frontado said. “Now we’re playing the waiting game with state and local level licensing and regulations,”

Anderson, Fanucchi-Frontado and Orozco will participate in Carpinteria’s Holiday Spirit Parade Dec. 8, as KopSun celebrates the city’s agricultural roots with its entry of a vintage tractor and flatbed trailer.
 
For more information on KopSun or a Leaf Learning event, visit www.KopSun.com, email [email protected], or call 805-881-1218.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson for KopSun.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 