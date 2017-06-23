Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:56 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Chance of Dry Lightning Forecast for Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | June 23, 2017 | 6:46 p.m.

Santa Barbara County areas have a chance of dry lightning Friday night and Saturday morning, but not many ground strikes are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance of thunderstorms forecast through midday Saturday, with patchy fog in the morning, but little or no precipitation is expected.

NWS Meteorologist Joe Sirard of the Oxnard office said there is some midlevel moisture moving up from the south that’s producing lightning strikes over the ocean.

“If we do get any lightning it’ll probably be in the clouds a lot,” he said. Any dry lightning is bad for firefighters, he noted, but few ground strikes are expected – though higher elevations could get more.

For the most part, the weather will probably be too dry for even a sprinkle until 8,000- or 10,000-foot elevation areas, he added.

The South Coast is forecast to have a slight chance of thunderstorms through 11 a.m. Saturday, with patchy fog in the morning and eventually clearing up to have a daytime high of 79, according to the National Weather Service.

South Coast areas are forecast to have highs around 80 this weekend and then temperatures will drop to the low 70s by the middle of next week.

Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Valley areas are expected to have similar weather, but cooler, with daytime highs around 70 expected this weekend.

The Santa Ynez Valley is expected to hit 90 this weekend and has the same slight chance of thunderstorms, but no rain, forecast for Friday night and Saturday morning.

Click here to check the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

