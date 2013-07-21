Chance of Rain Dwindles Monday, but Humidity to Hang Around One More Day

Humid conditions are expected to linger Monday, but there is only a slight chance of showers as the weekend’s monsoonal moisture begins to clear out of Santa Barbara County.

The National Weather Service said Monday should be mostly cloudy on the South Coast, with a 20 percent chance of showers and high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s to around 80. The weather service said the rest of the week should be mostly clear with highs in the 70s along the coast and in the mid- to upper 80s in the foothills.

