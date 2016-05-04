Chance of Showers Forecast for Santa Barbara County Through Saturday

Santa Barbara woke up to a foggy morning Wednesday, a sign of the impending drizzle forecast Thursday through Saturday.

There’s a 20-30-percent chance of showers countywide from Thursday through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be windy Thursday, with gusts up to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon, but not so much that wind advisories have been issued.

A 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is the forecast for Friday, with mostly cloudy weather.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20-percent chance of showers and high of around 68 in the South Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly sunny Sunday and into next week, when temperatures warm into the low 70s.

