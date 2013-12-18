Chance of Showers in Thursday’s Forecast

A cold low-pressure weather system tracking down the California coast will bring a chance of showers to Santa Barbara and the region Thursday into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were calling for a 30-percent chance of rain Thursday, mainly after 10 a.m.

There also is a chance of thunderstorms, and "some of the storms could produce small hail," the National Weather Service said.

The cold front could bring a coating of white to the local mountains, with snow levels dropping as low as 3,500, potentially affecting travel on major highway such as Interstate 5 over the Grapevine north of Los Angeles.

A high near 60 is expected on Thursday, followed by sunny skies and a slight warming trend into the weekend.

Overnight lows are forecast to be in the low 40s.

The forecast calls for clear skies through Christmas Day, which is expected to see a high near 70.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday along some North County beaches, with surf of 8-12 feet, and some breakers to 15 feet.

