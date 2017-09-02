Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:53 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Chance of Showers May Dial Back the Labor Day Heat in Santa Barbara County

Higher-than-average temperatures still expected Sunday before cooling-off period begins

An outdoor escape room program called BranchOut will be available Sunday at Lake Cachuma. The timed game challenges families to work together, problem solve and unlock clues by exploring the world around them. Click to view larger
An outdoor escape room program called BranchOut will be available Sunday at Lake Cachuma. The timed game challenges families to work together, problem solve and unlock clues by exploring the world around them. (BranchOut photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo 7:57 a.m. | September 2, 2017 | 6:10 p.m.

The final days of summer are upon us, and for revelers looking to soak up every last moment, there are family-fun events taking place at Lake Cachuma and Santa Barbara over Labor Day weekend.

But before celebrating the last hurrah of summer with outdoor activities, beach and barbecue, the weather may put a damper on holiday plans with rain and even thunderstorms.

Clouds, possible showers and thunderstorms could bring significant cooling to most areas Sunday, but “well-above” average temperatures will likely continue across coastal and interior areas of Santa Barbara County, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were warning of possible flash flooding, especially in and around recent burn areas.

Afternoon high temperatures are expected to climb to around 90 degrees in the foothills and inland, the weather service said.

Beach areas will be cooler, with highs in the mid-70s to around 80.

Sunday night’s weather service forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on the South Coast, with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers.

Mostly cloudy skies and a 20-percent chance of rain and thunderstorms are expected Monday morning.

Inland temperatures could reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s along the coast.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night, with overnight temperatures in the 60s.

Santa Maria set a record high for the date on Saturday, reaching 106 degrees. That eclipsed the mark of 95 set in 1955, and tied the record for September set in 1939.

Events scheduled during the weekend:

BranchOut: Outdoor Escape Room

Imagine yourself in nature with friends or family members and having only 40 minutes to complete unusual tasks, solve puzzles and unlock clues. BranchOut, an outdoor discovery game for all ages, will be at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area on Sunday, running a themed “Great Mammoth Hunt.” The outside escape room is $18 for day-use visitors and $15 for campers. Clicking here to sign up.

Lake Cachuma Pool

Take a dip in the Lake Cachuma swimming pools on Sunday and Monday. The facility is staffed with lifeguards. Admission is $3 and cash only. The pools are open from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m. The facility is open every Saturday in September.

Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County

Labor Day means grilling, and political party animals can celebrate with barbecued food at the annual picnic held by the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party.

The event is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. at Santa Barbara’s Oak Park, 300 W. Alamar Ave. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Click here to purchase tickets online. Tickets purchased at the event cost $25. Children who are 8 years old and younger are free.

The picnic supports the Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee Federal PAC.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

