Chance of Showers, Thunderstorms Forecast for Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County may get hit with showers and thunderstorms over the next couple days as a cold storm system dives down into California from British Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.

The South Coast and the North County both have a 20-percent chance of rain Thursday through Friday, and a slight chance of thunderstorms on Thursday night, which could bring heavier rain.

Daytime temperatures will peak in the high 60s and overnight lows will drop to the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The weekend will warm up slightly, with clear weather and highs in the low 70s.

Any thunderstorms could cause minor mud and debris flows over recent burn areas, and might drop the snow level down to 5,000 feet.

Forecasters also issued a High Surf Advisory, with a risk of large waves and rip currents for Central Coast beaches.

Despite the forecast for showers, the Los Padres National Forest is now prohibiting wood and charcoal fires everywhere except in designated campfire use sites.

The increase in fire restrictions is due to dry vegetation and increasing fire danger, spokesman Andrew Madsen said Wednesday.

Campers can still use portable stoves and lanterns with gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel with a Calfiornia Campfire Permit, available for free here.

Recreational target shooting is prohibited in the forest, unless authorized by a special-use permit, and smoking is prohibited everywhere except vehicles, buildings and designated campfire use sites, Madsen reminds visitors.

